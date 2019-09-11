Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 (863)-983-9411 Visitation 10:00 AM Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Akin-Davis Funeral Home 438 E. Sugarland Hwy. Clewiston , FL 33440-3126 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLEWISTON - David Jackson Veale passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1932 in Byron, Ga.

David joined the Army National Guard in 1949 and served 11 years. He learned auto body painting & repair from his brother, Ben and they worked together for ten years. He also worked for Beck Motors for ten years. David retired from Palm Beach County Schools in 2000 where he taught auto paint & body repair for 30 years. He was also president of Palm Beach County Vocational Association.

He was also active in the Masons. David joined the Masonic Lodge in 1970. He joined the Scottish Rite in 1977, the Shrine in 1978 and the Master Kodish in 1995. David & T.W. Wynn started Lake Okeechobee Scottish Rite Club in 1980. He received his Red Hat in 1983. He also received his White Hat 33rd in Atlanta, Ga. in 1991.

David was married to Georgia (Sauls) Veale and had two step sons, Steve Sauls of Moore Haven, Randy Sauls of Pooler, Ga.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was married to Louise (Lewis) Veale in March 1953 and had six children, Ronald Veale of Clewiston, JoAnn Hatfield of Georgia, James Veale of Clewiston, Patricia Beebe of Clewiston and Michel MeDore of Palm Beach; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Lewis Veale; daughter, Janie Veale; and parents, Ben and Velma Veale.

The Funeral Service was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 11 a.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston. Pastor W.T. Maddox, Jr. officiated. Masonic Rites took place at the funeral home. Interment followed at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston. Visitation was Saturday one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





Published in NewsZapFL on Sept. 11, 2019

