CLEWISTON - David Mark Adams passed away April 22, 2019 in Clewiston.
He was born Aug. 27, 1949 in Bristol, Conn., to David Washington and Frances (Perreault) Adams. Mr. Adams married Patricia A. Gunning. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed NASCAR, loved dogs and adopted many homeless ones and was a like a second father to many of the youth in Clewiston that spent most of their free time at his home and called him their second dad and was a former foster parent as well. He worked as a concrete finisher for decades and before that as a mechanic.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, David, Robert, Timothy, Shaun; and daughter, Jessie; brothers, Michael and Peter; and one sister, Holly.
Services were held at First United Methodist Church of Clewiston on May 6, 2019 at 6 p.m., there will also be a farewell party at Brenda's at a date and time to be announced on wife and son's social media accounts.
Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 8, 2019