Okeechobee - Deanna Lynn Brewer died Jan. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1947 in Williamson, W.Va. to the late Wilbur and Ida Faye (Dempsey) Maynard. A resident of Okeechobee for 17 years, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. She enjoyed gardening. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was kind to everyone she met. She was a teacher for over 40 years in Lenore, W.Va. and in Okeechobee.
Mrs. Brewer is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill Brewer; son, Andy Brewer (Drema), all of Okeechobee; granddaughters, Kassi, Kennedee, and Kaitlyn; brothers, Ed Maynard (Rosemary), of Ohio, and Clint Maynard (Gladys), of Tennessee; and sister, Donna Muncy (Ira), of Ohio.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 10, 2020