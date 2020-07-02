1/
Deborah June Russell
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah June Russell passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2020 with family at her side at Haven Hospice, in Gainesville, Fla. Deborah was born on June 1, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi to Lloyd and Dovie Moore.
She graduated from Magee High School in 1966. She married William Russell in January of 1969. She was a dedicated employee of Alico Inc. for over 32 years. Deborah enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, serving the Lord, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her joyful heart, peaceful presence, and love for her friends, family, and most of all her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, William Douglas Russell (Wanda), Christopher Stephen Russell (Lynnette White); granddaughter, Jordan Russell; grandson, Colton Russell; siblings, Kay King and Mickey Moore (Karen); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dovie Moore; husband, William Russell; and siblings, Dorothy â€œDotâ€� Howell, Stanley Moore, Barbara â€œBobâ€� May, Janet Puckett, and Kenneth â€œKennyâ€� Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, 10 am at First Baptist Church, LaBelle, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, online at www.cff.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved