Deborah June Russell passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2020 with family at her side at Haven Hospice, in Gainesville, Fla. Deborah was born on June 1, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi to Lloyd and Dovie Moore.
She graduated from Magee High School in 1966. She married William Russell in January of 1969. She was a dedicated employee of Alico Inc. for over 32 years. Deborah enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, serving the Lord, and spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her joyful heart, peaceful presence, and love for her friends, family, and most of all her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her two sons, William Douglas Russell (Wanda), Christopher Stephen Russell (Lynnette White); granddaughter, Jordan Russell; grandson, Colton Russell; siblings, Kay King and Mickey Moore (Karen); as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Dovie Moore; husband, William Russell; and siblings, Dorothy â€œDotâ€� Howell, Stanley Moore, Barbara â€œBobâ€� May, Janet Puckett, and Kenneth â€œKennyâ€� Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020, 10 am at First Baptist Church, LaBelle, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, online at www.cff.org
.