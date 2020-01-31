Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Lynn "Debi" Large. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Okeechobee Send Flowers Obituary

Okeechobee - Deborah "Debi" Lynn Large died Jan. 28, 2020. She was born July 27, 1956 in Port Huron, Michigan. A resident of Okeechobee for 19 years, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee. She was Chair for the Republican Party for years, President of Cornerstone Home Educators, Rotary member, and a YOUNIFIED volunteer. A faithful Christian, she loved the church, investing in people, and spreading God's Word to all those she met. Her three sons were precious to her and were one of the greatest joys of her life.

Ms. Large was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Martha Hudson; and her sister, Ginette Graubner.

Debi is survived by her sons, Justin Large (Tiffany), of Texas, Josiah Large (Trudie), of Georgia, and Jeremy Large (Kathryn), of Gainesville; grandchildren, Gemma, Judah, and Jedi; brothers, Nolan Hudson (Joan), of Michigan, and Mike Hudson (Gloria), of Kentucky; sister, Bonnie Lambert (Ken), of Sebring; and her best friend and caregiver, Darlene Mayers of Okeechobee.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee with Pastor Mark McCarter officiating.

The family wishes to thank the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee, Indian Hammock Hunt and Riding Club, Ride for the Fight, and the countless family members, friends and community members who have loved and supported her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Okeechobee, 401 SW 4th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





