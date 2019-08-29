FORT MYERS - Delia C. (Dee) Scroggins passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.
Dee was a licensed real estate agent and broker in LaBelle and was the President of The Real People Real Estate Company. She also was a member of the American Business Women's Association where she served as Vice President and President in 1978 and 1979.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Bernard and Sadie Mae (Wilson) Lettau; brother, Walter Bernard, Jr.; granddaughter, Lacie R. Miner; and grandson, Jarrett Murray.
Dee is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Scroggins; daughters, Donna Murray (Jerry), Bobbie Miner (Jeff) and Denise Valkos (Richard); sisters, Mamie Murray, Bobbie Sandsbury, Idabel Addison (Leon), Sadymae Quinlan (Jack) and Jean Markley; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to: Hope Hospice – Donation 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 29, 2019