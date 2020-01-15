CLEWISTON - Delores Jeannette Scott passed away Jan. 12, 2020 in Clewiston.
She was born July 16, 1935 to the late William Everett and the late Eva Lydia (Emrich) McDonald. She married Kenneth Earl Scott, he preceded her in death. Jeannette worked for over 30 years as a waitress for Denny's Restaurant and later worked as a cashier for Publix Market. She attended New Harvest Fellowship Church in Clewiston, with her sister and nephews.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Denise Scott of Stanwood, Washington; siblings, Cherri Pelham, Christine Wheeler, William E. "Billy" McDonald all of Clewiston, and Mildred Roadarmel of Fort Myers; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Jeannette's life is at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at New Harvest Church of Clewiston, where Pastor Chuck Pelham will officiate. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the service also at the church. Burial will be in Osceola Memory Gardens – Kissimmee, Fla.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
