Okeechobee - Denise Cooper died June 6, 2019. She was born April 16, 1961 in New Jersey to Leroy and Ruth Johnson. A resident of Okeechobee for 15 years, she enjoyed baking, reading, and gymnastics when she was younger. She was a mother first and foremost and treasured spending time with her children.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband, Jamie Cooper; sons, James Fenton, both of Okeechobee, Ben Fenton (Jessica), of O'Brien, Florida, Cody Cooper, and Jesse Cooper, both of Okeechobee; daughters, Courtney Cooper, of Okeechobee, Samantha King, of Idaho, and Ruth Bowen (Casper), of Lake Worth; grandchildren, Timmy, Abagail, Leann, and Cayden; brothers, Roger Johnson, Lee Johnson, and Richard Johnson, all of New Jersey; and sisters, Tracy Knorr (Bill), of New Jersey, and Deborah Johnson (Don Cuva), of Tennessee.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 12, 2019