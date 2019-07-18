LABELLE - Dennis A. Perkins passed away July 11, 2019 in Lehigh Acres.

He was born Aug. 23, 1946 in Jesup, Ga., to Junior and Rebha Louise (Knowles) Perkins. Dennis worked for many years as heavy equipment operator and alligator trapper. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed cooking swamp cabbage for the Swamp Cabbage Festival every February, he enjoyed being out in the woods, spending time with family and close friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of LaBelle, Dana-Howard-Weekley American Legion Post # 130 for many years.

Dennis leaves behind fond memories with his children, Chad E., Dennis Austin and Reba B. Perkins; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. He also leaves behind two sisters, Brenda Beer and Debra Tolar.

Celebration of Dennis' life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in First Baptist Church of LaBelle. Visitation was one hour before the service at the church. Burial with military honors conducted by the Dana-Howard-Weekley American Legion Post #130 was in Fort Denaud Cemetery.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.



