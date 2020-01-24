OKEECHOBEE - Dennis Edward Raiford died Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Jan. 2, 1971 in Okeechobee to Dennis and Ruthie Raiford. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he enjoyed spending time with his family and had a passion for motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Corinna Raiford; son, Dennis Raiford, II; parents, Dennis and Ruthie Raiford; stepsons, Marshall Comfort (Tara), Mitchell Comfort and Matthew Whirls, all of Okeechobee; and step grandchildren, Elayna, Aubree, Brayson, Hailey, Kayliee.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Funeral Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 24, 2020