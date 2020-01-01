Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Whitney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Whitney passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Okeechobee Hamrick House in Okeechobee, Fla., ending his struggle with cancer. He fulfilled his desire of "wanting to be as active as I can be until I cannot be" during this struggle and became an inspiration for many.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Whitney of Okeechobee, Fla.; along with sons, Duane of Springfield, Ill., Michael of Groton, Conn., Steven of Arlington, Texas, Jonathon of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and daughters, Angela of Bloomington, Ill. and Carla of Plainfield, Ill.

Dennis, an only child, was born on July 10, 1938 to Dean and Elvira Whitney of Springfield, Minn. who predeceased him. He graduated from schools in Springfield, Minn., served as a medic in the Air Force, staying in the medical field by graduating from a nursing program in St. Louis, Mo., at a time when such occupations were considered female only, and then graduating from a school of anesthesia in Peoria, Ill. He and his family spent the greater part of their lives in the town of Dyer, Tenn. After wintering in Okeechobee, Fla. for several seasons, the choice was made to retire here. His favorite past times included antiquing, fishing, and golfing. One of his best life's experiences was serving as an elder and door greeter for Peace Lutheran Church here in Okeechobee. His was a well lived life and he will be missed by many.





Dennis Whitney passed away on Dec. 16, 2019 at the Hospice of Okeechobee Hamrick House in Okeechobee, Fla., ending his struggle with cancer. He fulfilled his desire of "wanting to be as active as I can be until I cannot be" during this struggle and became an inspiration for many.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Whitney of Okeechobee, Fla.; along with sons, Duane of Springfield, Ill., Michael of Groton, Conn., Steven of Arlington, Texas, Jonathon of Plattsmouth, Neb.; and daughters, Angela of Bloomington, Ill. and Carla of Plainfield, Ill.Dennis, an only child, was born on July 10, 1938 to Dean and Elvira Whitney of Springfield, Minn. who predeceased him. He graduated from schools in Springfield, Minn., served as a medic in the Air Force, staying in the medical field by graduating from a nursing program in St. Louis, Mo., at a time when such occupations were considered female only, and then graduating from a school of anesthesia in Peoria, Ill. He and his family spent the greater part of their lives in the town of Dyer, Tenn. After wintering in Okeechobee, Fla. for several seasons, the choice was made to retire here. His favorite past times included antiquing, fishing, and golfing. One of his best life's experiences was serving as an elder and door greeter for Peace Lutheran Church here in Okeechobee. His was a well lived life and he will be missed by many. Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close