CLEWISTON - Dillard Warren "D W" Judd, age passed away Aug. 3, 2019 at home in Clewiston.

He was born February 25, 1940 in Altha, Florida, to Russell and Willa Mae (Parham) Judd. D W proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962 obtaining the rank of Airman First Class working as a Civil Engineer. He was married to Glenda Sue Etherton; she preceded him in death on July 9, 2006. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his loving family. He worked as a Warehouse Manager and Mechanic for Evercane Sugar Company for many years.

D W leaves behind his loving children, Glen Judd and his wife April of North Carolina, Ellen Bain and her husband Marvin of Clewiston; grandchildren, Vada Judd Wolf and husband Kenny, Jared Mancil and wife Christine and Wesley Bain; three great grandchildren; brother, Jack Judd; sister, Dorothy Hayes and her husband C.B. and their daughter; Darlene Browning and her husband Charles, along with many extended family members and family friends.

Celebration of DW's life will be held tonight, Wednesday evening, August 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Akin-Davis Funeral Home – Clewiston.

In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made in D W's name to Hope Hospice.

Cremation arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.





