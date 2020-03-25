Okeechobee - Dollie Doris Adkins died March 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 27, 1929 in Kissimmee to Ira and Georgia (Rhoden) Lianier. A resident of Okeechobee most of her life, she was a member of the North Okeechobee Church of God. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Adkins.
She is survived by her sons, Ira Adkins (Darline) and Gettis Adkins (Susan); daughter, Dollie Chandler (Russell), all of Okeechobee; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brother, Robert Lianier (Becky), of Palm Beach; and sisters, Martha Joiner and Elizabeth Hare, both of Okeechobee.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Don Leon officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 25, 2020