Dolores was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Elizabeth Downer. She worked in secretarial work for most of her life. She started her career at Ohio Bell in Columbus. After moving to Florida, she worked at the Palm Beach County School System. When she moved to Okeechobee she volunteered at St. Teresa Catholic Church. She has been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 69 years, Richard "Dick" Coffman; daughters, Karla Coffman and Paula Coffman-Moog; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Downer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held in the near future at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Okeechobee. Inurnment will follow at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

The family suggest donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 901 SW 6th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34974 or Hospice of Okeechobee County.

