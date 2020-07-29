Donald Brian Clements, 61
Okeechobee - Donald Brian Clements died July 24, 2020. He was born April 5, 1959 in Avon Park. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he was a member of the Church of God. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and football.
Mr. Clements was preceded in death by his father, Donald M. Clements; and brother, David.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Clements, of Okeechobee; mother, Merrylyn Clements, of Okeechobee; daughter, Crystal Clements Baldwin (Carl), of Palm Beach Gardens; stepdaughters, Dody Clarke (Bryan), and Lisa Freday Nix (Ashley), all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Gaige, Gavin, Greyson, Sailor, Summer, Samuel, Seth, Samantha, and Sierra; brothers, Ronald Clements and Daniel "Duke" Clements (Lisa), all of Okeechobee; and numerous other family members.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.