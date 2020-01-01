Okeechobee - Donald Edward Parker died Dec. 23, 2019. He was born July 4, 1937 in Monico, Wis. to Shade and Glessie (Burton) Parker. A resident of Okeechobee for 25 years, he was an avid Packers fan. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar; he sounded like Willie Nelson. The life of the party, he enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Mr. Parker is survived by his significant other, Barb Conger, of Okeechobee; son, Greg Parker, of Wisconsin; daughters, Jill Boyd (Kelly) and Sue Parker-Van (Walter), all of Arizona; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Vern Parker (Monika), of Colorado; and sister, Paulette Pilhofer (Patrick), of California.
Memorial services was 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
