Donald Ray (Don)

Scroggins, 91

Cape Coral - Donald Ray (Don) Scroggins passed away on September 15, 2020.

Don retired to LaBelle, Florida from the United States Airforce in September 1969. Don served as a computer systems analyst and statistician with the US Air Force. Don was a member of the brotherhood of the LaBelle Masonic Lodge No. 379.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Delia C. (Dee) Scroggins; parents, William Earl (Earl) and Isabelle Gow Sloan (Belle) Scroggins; brothers, David Earl, William Ace, James Roy Scroggins; granddaughter, Lacie Renea Miner; and grandson, Jarret Earl Murray.

Don is survived by his daughters, Donna Murray (Jerry), Bobbie Miner (Jeff), Denise Valkos (Richard); seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Palm View Assisted Living Nurses Fund, 1433 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store