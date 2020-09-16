1/
Donald Wilson Brown
1932 - 2020
Donald Wilson Brown, 87
Okeechobee - Donald Wilson Brown died September 14, 2020. He was born September 22, 1932 in Indiantown, Fla. to Fox and Myrtle (Hazellief) Brown. A resident of Okeechobee since 1965, he was a member of the North Okeechobee Church of God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served 40 years with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda Brown.
He is survived by his son, Jerry Brown, of Okeechobee; stepsons, Timmy King, of Georgia and Curtis King, of Okeechobee; stepdaughter, Brenda Sullivan, of Lake Placid; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Martin Brown, of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Basinger Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
