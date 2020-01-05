Donlad Rayfield Minor went to be with his savior on Jan. 1, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1933 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. He served six years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea and became a Navy medic.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Minor, of Okeechobee; son, Michael Minor (Cathy); daughters, Susan Berry, Lori Gentry (Steve); stepdaughters, Nancy Smith (Dennis), Debi Wyatt (Bob), Sundi Wilsky (Wayne), and Nola Wilsky (Mark). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan, Jennifer, Sara, Courtney, Chad, Selena, Britani, Allison, Taylor, Rebecca, Suzy, Daniel, Justin, Jim, Charlie, Loren; and twenty great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Reuben; his brother, Ronald; and his nephew, Charles Minor.
Don and Gail moved to Okeechobee in 1991 after Don retired from his career as sales manager with Cooper Industries. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golf. He was very invovled in the First United Methodist Church of Okeechobee and also preached at the Sunday Services at the Big O Campground in Okeechobee for 13 years. He loved the lord and his family.
A memorial service is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First United Church of Okeechobee with a luncheon to follow. Any memorials can be made to the in his memory.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring Florida.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 5, 2020