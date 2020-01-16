Guest Book View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Felda Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

FELDA - Donna Jill Dunaway went to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 25, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born to Ernest Grant and Mattie Flo Sawyer in Wenatchee, Wash. on Sept. 30, 1935. She has two sisters Susan Lilja and the late Joan Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Alfred Uriah "Buckshot" Dunaway.

Donna was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother whose favorite pastime was spending time with her family. They were her proudest accomplishment. Her late husband Buckshot brought her to the little town of Felda where they made their home for over 50 years. She is the mother of Grant Dunaway (Charlene), Susan Hare (Ty), Debra Moore (Joey), Melanie Freeman (Joe), Kimberly Kemp (Ricky) and Jennifer Klinger (John) and grandmother to her ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

You can say in this life everyone dies, but not everyone truly lives. Donna lived a long, fulfilling life and she would tell you she has no regrets and did more in life than she would have imagined. She was a pillar in her community where she enjoyed singing in the Felda Baptist Church Choir, teaching Sunday School, Bible school and Children's church. She touched the lives of the children in her community by volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and was a Hendry County 4-H Leader for more than 20 years. Donna had a green thumb and enjoyed her quiet time in her garden where she experimented with making new plants and flowers. She loved animals and raised chickens, goats, cows, rabbits and an assortment of other critters that often wandered up. This was a trait passed on to her children who all share this same joy.

Donna also had a passion for painting. Several of her works of art will be displayed at a celebration of her life to be held at Felda Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Donna taught her children and others in her community to live life to the fullest, embrace your family, carry on traditions, and that a simple life is the best life.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





