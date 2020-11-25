1/
Donna Rebecca Price
1955 - 2020
1/
Donna Rebecca Price, 65
Okeechobee - Donna Rebecca Price died Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born January 25, 1955, to Edward and Anita (Jones) Wright in Meridian, Miss. As a young child her family relocated to Okeechobee where she resided for approximately 60 years.
She was a member of Christian Community Church. Her most treasured time was spent with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed going to the beach.
Donna is survived by her husband of 46 years, Amos Price; daughters, Mandy Price of Okeechobee, Donna L. Price of Missouri; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rhonda Wright of Okeechobee.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972.



Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 25, 2020.
