OKEECHOBEE - Doris Elaine Wood, a resident of Okeechobee formerly of Stuart, Fla. went to be with Jesus on Feb. 11, 2019.

Doris was born in Turtle Creek, Pa. to the late Walter Dewey Grimm and Hazel T. Grimm. She was a retired Teacher's Aide from the Port Salerno Elementary School and after retirement went on to nanny and help raise many children. She attended River of Life Ministries and was a long-time member of the AGLOW Women's Fellowship. She loved her church activities and loved children.

Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Wood, Sr.; her son, Robert E. Wood, Jr.; her sister, Marilyn (Lapsley) Ward; and grandson, Rick Hemminger.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Glen) Porter and Lynne (Lonnie Thomas) Price; and sisters, Lorene Matsen, Janet Randolph and Marjorie Tolles. Doris is loved by her grandchildren, Valerie Gundler, Michelle Ferguson, Robert Wood III, Kristina Anselmi, Jade Anselmi, James Kammel and Christopher Kammel and ten great grandchildren.

No services will be held.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





