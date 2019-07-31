Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Kathalene Dunnam. View Sign Service Information Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee 400 North Parrott Avenue Okeechobee , FL 34972 (863)-763-1994 Send Flowers Obituary

Okeechobee - Doris Kathalene Dunnam, who was known as Kathalene, was born in Washington D.C., just down the street from the Capitol building. She was a coal miner's daughter during the Great Depression. She was born with a face paralysis on the left side of her mouth. Because of this disability, Kathalene became a very strong-willed, independent little girl and woman.

As a teenager, Kathalene was a sergeant for the drill team at her high school. She performed for President Roosevelt and many others around the reflection pond in D.C. Kathalene developed a love for politics and research. She had several jobs as secretary. In her middle twenties, she moved to Florida with her two daughters from a previous marriage. It was in West Palm Beach, Florida that she met her present husband of 59 years and they built several homes together and had three more children.

Kathalene was hired as an assistant manager for Mangonia Park, Florida shortly after they moved to the area. She went on to become the Town Clerk, Council Woman, Mayor, and then Police Commissioner of Mangonia Park for over 17 years and was well respected.

Only one thing was more important to her than serving Mangonia Park and that was her family. Her love of her family and helping others in need was top priority to Kathalene. She also answered to many callings as a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Mrs. Dunnam was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel Cogar; sisters, Nina Jean Campbell and Glenna Pauline Dunnam; brother, Charles Glen Cogar, Jr.; and daughter, Donna Jean Dunnam.

She leaves behind her husband, Benjamin Dunnam; daughters, Deborah Keber, Karen Bland, and Deanna Knowles; sons, Donald Dunnam and Glen Dunnam; twenty-one grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Doris Kathalene Dunnam, who was known as Kathalene, was born in Washington D.C., just down the street from the Capitol building. She was a coal miner's daughter during the Great Depression. She was born with a face paralysis on the left side of her mouth. Because of this disability, Kathalene became a very strong-willed, independent little girl and woman.As a teenager, Kathalene was a sergeant for the drill team at her high school. She performed for President Roosevelt and many others around the reflection pond in D.C. Kathalene developed a love for politics and research. She had several jobs as secretary. In her middle twenties, she moved to Florida with her two daughters from a previous marriage. It was in West Palm Beach, Florida that she met her present husband of 59 years and they built several homes together and had three more children.Kathalene was hired as an assistant manager for Mangonia Park, Florida shortly after they moved to the area. She went on to become the Town Clerk, Council Woman, Mayor, and then Police Commissioner of Mangonia Park for over 17 years and was well respected.Only one thing was more important to her than serving Mangonia Park and that was her family. Her love of her family and helping others in need was top priority to Kathalene. She also answered to many callings as a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Mrs. Dunnam was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel Cogar; sisters, Nina Jean Campbell and Glenna Pauline Dunnam; brother, Charles Glen Cogar, Jr.; and daughter, Donna Jean Dunnam.She leaves behind her husband, Benjamin Dunnam; daughters, Deborah Keber, Karen Bland, and Deanna Knowles; sons, Donald Dunnam and Glen Dunnam; twenty-one grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Published in NewsZapFL on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close