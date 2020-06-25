LABELLE â€" Dorothy â€œMama Dotâ€� Whaley transitioned to her heavenly home on June 13, 2020 in Labelle , Fla.

Dorothy was born on May 22, 1943 in Troy, Alabama to the late Willie Green Whaley and Annie Pearl Snipes. She was a longtime citizen of the Labelle community for over 53 years.

During her lifetime she was a wonderful mother, prayer warrior, counselor and friend to her siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She worked and toiled tirelessly until her work on this earth was done. She will be greatly and sorely missed by many.

She leaves to cherish her memories her (11) children, Annie Pearl (Shorty) Whaley, Willie Earl Whaley, Melissa (Craig) Barrett, Teresa (Nate) Fields, Tony Whaley, Tommy Ray Whaley, Lawrence (Aarolyn) Whaley, Kathy Whaley, Tommy Whaley, Marilyn (Melvin) Whaley and Perry Whaley; her brothers, Josephus and Charles Whaley; her sisters, Dorothy Ann, Mae Lois and Patricia Whaley; a special companion, Shurland Williams; special step-daughters, Sharon Meranda and Shurlyn Miranda Williams; very special friends, Ora Lee (Mrs. Bunk) Filmore and Catherine (Mrs. Honey) Williams.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter; and brothers, David and Johnny Whaley.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Matthew MIssionary Baptist Church of Labelle. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Camel Funeral Home, Clewiston, Fla.

â€œMay her works praise her into Heavenâ€™s Gates.â€�







