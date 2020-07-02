Dorothy A. Beer, 93

LABELLE - Dorothy A. Beer passed on to eternity with her Savior June 27, 2020 in LaBelle.

Dorothy was born Dec. 10, 1926 in Francesville, Ind., to the late Fred and the late Katie (Munz) Gutwein. She was married to Victor L Beer for 72 years. She along with her husband attended Apostolic Christian Church of Fort Myers. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by her entire family, church family and close friends.

Survivors include her husband, Victor L. Beer; daughters, Vickie Howard (Seth), Debra Massa (Mike), Brenda Stoller (Linn); sons, Bruce Beer (Brenda) and Bryan Beer (Cindy); brother, Glen Gutwein; sisters, Fern Leman, Marcela Gutwein, Suzanne Cook; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Celebration of Dorothy's life was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Apostolic Christian Church of Fort Myers. Marvin Steffen officiated. Interment was Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle. Visitation was Wednesday from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church of Fort Myers.

Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.







