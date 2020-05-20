(11/12/30-5/10/20)

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Dorothy (Dot) Bartlett Linder, loving wife, mother and Nana; went Home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 89. Dot was born at home in Cleburne County, Alabama on November 12, 1930 to Fannie Mae

(Benefield) and Euriel Thomas Bartlett, Sr.

Dot married Grady Eugene Linder on January 7, 1955 in Atlanta, Ga, then moved to Forest Park, Ga. where they raised their three children.

Dot retired from Western Union in Atlanta, Ga. in 1984 after 32 years of service. She loved working for Western Union, especially when she was able to work the Atlanta Braves baseball games. Dot was a lifelong Braves fan, rarely missing a single game. Dot thoroughly enjoyed traveling anywhere she could as often as she could. After moving to Clewiston, Florida full time, she joined the Garden Club and became a full, active member of the First Baptist Church. Dot could always be found outside caring for her beautiful flowers and watching the birds in the trees. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a passion.

Dot was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Grady E. Linder (10/31/2002); her sister, Barbara Jean Bartlett; her brother, Euriel T. (Junior) Bartlett Jr. (5/17/2002); and her great-granddaughter, Breanna L. Autrey (1/3/2013).

She is survived by her three children, Keith (Sylvia Gonzalez) Linder, Melanie (Tim) Chandler, and Mark (Christy) Linder; seven grandchildren, Cory (Mike) Langston, Josh (Alicia) Linder, Brandy Linder, Courtney (Jay) Autrey, Samantha Chandler, Jacklyn (Eduardo Miranda) Linder, and Rebecca (Brad) Acre; and five great-grandchildren, Braden Langston, Kaden Langston, Jaxson Linder, Cody Linder, and Mckenzi Miranda.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Akin­Davis Funeral Home in Clewiston, Fla. Family graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clewiston, Fla.

Donations may be made in Dorothy's honor to Hope Hospice located at:

Hope Development Department 9470 HealthPark Circle

Fort Myers, FL 33908





