Okeechobee - Dorothy Lee Seitz died July 10, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1929 in Jacksonville, Fla. to Charles and Ruth (Glass) Moneyhan. A resident of Okeechobee for 30 years, she was a member of Oakview Baptist Church. She loved fishing.
Mrs. Seitz was preceded in death by the father of her children, Robert Sorrells.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Bill Seitz; sons, Steve Sorrells (Peggy), of Tennessee, and Kenny Sorrells, of Fort Lauderdale; brothers, Ernest Moneyhan and Charles Moneyhan; and sister, Marie Prevatt.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Oakview Baptist Church.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 14, 2019