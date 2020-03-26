Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise "Dottie" (Parsons) Poling. View Sign Service Information Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave Labelle , FL 33935-5072 (863)-675-2125 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy "Dottie" Louise Poling (Parsons), was welcomed to God's Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 75. Dottie was born Nov. 15, 1944, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, and raised in Felda and LaBelle, Fla. Dottie was born to Judge Broward N. Parsons and Daisy Emma Parsons.

Dottie was a 1963 graduate of LaBelle High School and played on the girls basketball team. After graduating Dottie moved to New York City for the summer and worked as a runway model. She returned to LaBelle and married her high school sweetheart Michael 'Mickey' White later that fall. They lived in LaBelle, Melbourne, and Rockledge, Florida, and had five children. Dottie was later married to William 'Bill' Poling for several years and lived in Felda. Although Dottie spent the majority of her life in LaBelle, she has lived in Lehigh Acres for the past several years and most recently under the care of her son Mike and daughter-in-law Lauri.

Dottie worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, but most within school districts. She worked as an educational paraprofessional several decades ago and then later as a school bus driver, both for Hendry County Schools in LaBelle. She also worked at the Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, Ahfachkee School, as a bus driver, in the cafeteria, and assisted in the media center.

Dottie was an avid reader; it was hard to buy a book for her that she hadn't already read. Dottie loved life, loved to laugh, had a great smile, and a twinkle in her eye. She loved being with family and friends. She encouraged those around her to work for and reach for their goals. She made time to spend with others and was a giving person.

Dottie was preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Emma Parsons; her father, Judge Broward N. Parsons; her brother, Joseph Burke Parsons; and son, Michael Bruce White, Junior.

She is survived by both of her sisters, Ramona Burchard of LaBelle, and Peggy Sands (Frank) of Cape Coral; her four children, Maura Grace Bennington (Kory) of Fort Myers, Marcey Lynn White of North Fort Myers, Michael Broward White (Laur of Lehigh Acres, Margaret Louise Stender (Ron) of Eagleville, Pa.; eleven grandchildren Megan, David, Sarah (Maura), Krysta, Dwight, Hanna (Marcey), Aaron, Sarah, Rachel (Mike), and Elizabeth, Ryan (Margaret); ten great grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring or summer, with a specific date to be announced in the Caloosa Belle and the News-Press at that time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to school media centers or the LaBelle Library.

