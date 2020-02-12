BELLE GLADE - Sister Dortha Fay Abercrombie went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 4, 2020 in Clewiston.
Dortha was born May 8, 1947 in Tellico Plains, Tenn., to the late Alex and the late Susie (Williams) Lance. Dortha married Johnny Abercrombie in 1965 in Murphy, N.C. She was a loving Pastor's wife, mother, grandmother and a spiritual friend to many. She was a member of Clewiston Pentecostal Holiness Church. Dortha worked as an attendant for the Belle Glade Wash House for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Abercrombie; three sons, Johnny Abercrombie, Danny Abercrombie and Jackie Abercrombie; and one daughter, Julie Garcia; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, and host of extended family and church family.
Dortha was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Carl, Geneva, Rosie, Frankie, Louise, Ethel, and Toby.
Dortha's life was celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Akin-Davis Funeral Home, where her husband, Pastor Johnny Abercrombie officiated. Visitation was 10 a.m. until the service time on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial was immediately after the celebration in Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Celebration arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Feb. 12, 2020