CLEWISTON - Douglas "Scott" Perkins passed away Jan. 18, 2020 in Lehigh Acres.
Scott was born Feb. 18, 1978 in Pahokee, Fla., to John "Doug" and Bette "Tina" (Hopkins) Perkins. Mr. Perkins married Monica Rivera on Sept. 18, 2010 in Clewiston, Fla. Scott worked as a pest sprayer for Season to Season for many years. He also worked as an electrician for many years.
Scott is survived by his loving father, Doug Perkins; mother, Tina Jones (Terry Brakins); wife, Monica Rivera Perkins; his three sons, Kobe Scott Perkins, Kayson Scott Perkins, and Christian Scott Perkins; brother, Kyle Jones; step-brother, John Moran.
Scott was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Jones; step-mother, Jeanie Perkins.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Community Christian Church in Clewiston.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jan. 29, 2020