MOORE HAVEN - Dustin L. Chapman passed away July 21, 2019 in Moore Haven.
He was born Feb. 15, 1994 in Fort Myers, Fla., to James Edwin and Calinda (Chapman) Green.
He worked for Pike Electric as a Lineman. He loved being a Dad.
Survivors include his parents, James E. and Calinda Chapman Green; spouse, Ashley Wright; one son, Hatton Chapman; one daughter, Henlee Chapman; one sister, Lacy Green; grandparents, David and Kay Chapman; and mother in law, Jan Gunn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Ortona Cemetery Pavilion Moore Haven, Fla. Funeral Service will follow at 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in NewsZapFL on July 24, 2019