Dwight Andrew Downie, Sr. was born July 8, 1970, in Kingston, Jamaica, to Dennis Calbert Downie and Cora Downie. He was the youngest of five children.
Dwight received his early education from Belveder Prep, License All Age, and Morant Bay High, in St. Thomas, Jamaica. At the age of seventeen, he relocated to the United States and began to establish his legacy. Dwight furthered his education attending Trade Schools where he received certifications in Diesel Mechanics and Welding. He started his own trucking company, Andrew's Trucking, at the age of nineteen, and the company has remained steadfast for more than 30 years.
Dwight leaves to cherish his most precious memories and continue his legacy: a very loving and devoted wife, Sonia Downie; sons, Roshaune Andrew Demarco Downie and Dwight Andrew Downie, Jr.; mother, Pastor Cora Downie; brothers, Neville and Junior (Racquel); sisters, Barbara (Roger) and Denise (Trey); nephews, Octavian, Michael, Nathan, Ryan and Steven; father & mother-in-law Carl and Rose Garvin; sister-in-law, Tammy (Doc) Wright; brother-in-law, Ellis (Shantelle) Smith; two special nieces, Maliah and Mylah Wright; Godmother, Mary Blount Lewis; very close friend, Aundré Green; two uncles; five aunts; and a host of other sorrowful aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and business associates who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church of Dean's Court. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
