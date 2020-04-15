Okeechobee - Earl Milton Hortman died April 12, 2020. He was born Oct. 3, 1932 in Butler, Georgia.
He proudly served our country in the United States National Guard. A resident of Okeechobee since the mid-1980s, he was a member of Oakview Baptist Church. He owned and operated Earl Hortman Spreader Service.
He enjoyed working in the yard, riding the golf cart with his dogs, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Hortman was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Hortman; son, Barry Hortman; and grandson, Jady Prescott.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Shirley Hortman, of Okeechobee; daughter, Marcia Hortman Diaz (David), of Ft. Pierce; grandchildren, Marci (Matt), Kelly (Michael), Nicole (Scott), Ricky (Becca), Derek, Tyler, Kelly (Scott), Amy, Hailey, Mason (Kayla), Raegen (Taylor), and Wade; ten great grandchildren; brother, Jimmie Hortman (Carol), of Okeechobee; sister, Myra Percival, of Byron, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; stepsons, Ricky Bush (Kim), of Okeechobee, and Wade Bush, of Avon Park; stepdaughters, Debbie Prescott, of Sebring, and Helen Robinson (Carl), of Avon Park; and his beloved dog, Coco.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Oakview Baptist Church. Graveside services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor John Garner officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 15, 2020