Earlene Williams Madray
Earlene Williams Madray, 78
Earlene Williams Madray was called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 18, 2020. She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She graduated from Pompano Beach High School (Beanpickers). She moved to Okeechobee in the late 1950's to manage a family dairy farm with her (late) husband, Mitchell A. Williams V, and became a longtime resident. She attended First Baptist Church of Bassinger. She was a loving, devoted Christian mother, grandmother, sister, and partner. She enjoyed outdoor activities with her children and grandchildren, including gardening, fishing, and attending church. Her selflessness was overwhelming and her beautiful smile was contagious. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Clara Gutermuth; step-mother, Jennie Gutermuth; aunt, Vivian Stevens.
She is survived by her son, Mitchell A. Williams VI ("Mickey"); daughter, Tracy Price (Steve); sister, Marie Walls; partner, John Henderson; grandchildren, Cody (Nikki), Cory, Carli, Cayli, Allen, Colton, and Mason; great grandchildren, Serenity, Maximus, and Preston; nieces, Cindy, (Mike), Wendy (Phil); and many great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Bassinger Civic Center on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2 p.m – 5 p.m.



Published in NewsZapFL on Sep. 23, 2020.
