MOORE HAVEN - Easton Bradley Moss passed away July 21, 2019 in Moore Haven, Fla.

He was born March 14, 2000 in Fort Myers, Fla. to Charlie Bradley and Anna Monique (Williams) Moss. Easton was a cowboy inside and out, he loved nothing better than to ride his horse. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, nephew. He had an infectious smile. He enjoyed spending time out in the woods, rounding up cows, hunting deer, and spending time with family and close friends.

Easton is survived by his parents, Brad and Monique Moss of Moore Haven; the love of his life, Olivia Everett; sister, Hannah Monique Moss; brother, D'angelo Ware and his children, Jherricko and Jhennie; many extended family members and great close friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Arching Oaks Ranch, LaBelle with Pastor Frank Dana officiating. Interment was Friday, July 26, 2019 in Ortona Cemetery, Moore Haven. Visitation was Friday from one hour prior to service at Arching Oaks Ranch, LaBelle, Fla.

