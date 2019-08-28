Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Mead Kirchman. View Sign Service Information Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery 1630 SW Pine Island Road Cape Coral , FL 339912150 (239)-283-0540 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM Royal Palm Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home 5601 Greenwood Ave. W. Palm Bch , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Mead Kirchman born October 14, 1924, passed peacefully on August 4, 2019.

Edith was born in Miami, Florida on October 14, 1924. She attended school and college in Orlando Florida. Shortly after she heard the town of Belle Glade, Florida was looking for "Switchboard Operators" she along with a few friends decided to move there where she met and married the Love of her life, Louis R. Kirchman, August 31, 1946. Edith took care of the bookkeeping for Kirchman Brothers Farm and in 1965 she and Louie purchased Fr-Eddy's Restaurant and Take Out from his sister and husband, Margaret and Spence Whitlock, which became well known for their Bar-B-Que and Catering throughout Palm Beach County and south Florida for well over 25 years. After closing the restaurant Edith worked for the Bank of Pahokee in Pahokee, Fla.

She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Belle Glade and Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in St. James City, Fla. Edie was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Belle Glade. She loved vacationing in their cottage on Ft Myers Beach and little shack on upper Captivia Island, Fla. or just camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Edie was a hardworking woman, never met a stranger, she was never at a loss for words or giving one of her sweet smiles.

Edith was predeceased by her husband, Louis R Kirchman; her parents, Ralph Francis Mead and Mildred Josephine Hutchins Mead; her two brothers, Dr. Ralph Francis Mead, Jr. and Cpl. Charles Jerry Mead. Survived by her children, Louis R. Kirchman, Jr., Millie K. Licata (Steve), Wilma Kirchman, Jerry K. Blakely (Johnny) and Chris K Hancock (Bill); as well as her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave., W. Palm Bch, FL 33407.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 125 E Canal St N, Belle Glade, FL or .

www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com





Edith Mead Kirchman born October 14, 1924, passed peacefully on August 4, 2019.Edith was born in Miami, Florida on October 14, 1924. She attended school and college in Orlando Florida. Shortly after she heard the town of Belle Glade, Florida was looking for "Switchboard Operators" she along with a few friends decided to move there where she met and married the Love of her life, Louis R. Kirchman, August 31, 1946. Edith took care of the bookkeeping for Kirchman Brothers Farm and in 1965 she and Louie purchased Fr-Eddy's Restaurant and Take Out from his sister and husband, Margaret and Spence Whitlock, which became well known for their Bar-B-Que and Catering throughout Palm Beach County and south Florida for well over 25 years. After closing the restaurant Edith worked for the Bank of Pahokee in Pahokee, Fla.She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Belle Glade and Fishers of Men Lutheran Church in St. James City, Fla. Edie was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Belle Glade. She loved vacationing in their cottage on Ft Myers Beach and little shack on upper Captivia Island, Fla. or just camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Edie was a hardworking woman, never met a stranger, she was never at a loss for words or giving one of her sweet smiles.Edith was predeceased by her husband, Louis R Kirchman; her parents, Ralph Francis Mead and Mildred Josephine Hutchins Mead; her two brothers, Dr. Ralph Francis Mead, Jr. and Cpl. Charles Jerry Mead. Survived by her children, Louis R. Kirchman, Jr., Millie K. Licata (Steve), Wilma Kirchman, Jerry K. Blakely (Johnny) and Chris K Hancock (Bill); as well as her eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.A gathering of friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave., W. Palm Bch, FL 33407.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, 125 E Canal St N, Belle Glade, FL or . Published in NewsZapFL on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close