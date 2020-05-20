Eduardo Hernandez Ochoa died May 5, 2020. He was born in Alvarado, Veracruz, Mexico, on the 25th of February 1942. He was the son of Rafael Hernandez de La Peña and Juana Ochoa García; the fifth of their seven children: Rafael, Armando, Dulce Maria, Esther Maria, (Eduardo), Pedro, and Elena.
In 1970, 28 year old Eduardo moved to Texas, but in 1982 he moved to Okeechobee, Fla. where he decided to start a business that became his lifelong project: the creation of beautiful gardens for the people of Okeechobee, a job he enjoyed until his death. In 1993 he went to work for Larson Dairy, Inc. and was employed by the family for 20 years.
Eduardo never married and never had children, but he was deeply loved by friends and his family, many of whom came to the United States to visit him. He is survived by two sisters, Esther María Hernández Ochoa, 80, Elena Hernándes Ochoa, 71, and many nieces and nephews in Mexico.
Eduardo's legacy will forever live on, not only in the hearts of his family and friends but in the community as we enjoy the imprint of his creativity and beauty he left us.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
In 1970, 28 year old Eduardo moved to Texas, but in 1982 he moved to Okeechobee, Fla. where he decided to start a business that became his lifelong project: the creation of beautiful gardens for the people of Okeechobee, a job he enjoyed until his death. In 1993 he went to work for Larson Dairy, Inc. and was employed by the family for 20 years.
Eduardo never married and never had children, but he was deeply loved by friends and his family, many of whom came to the United States to visit him. He is survived by two sisters, Esther María Hernández Ochoa, 80, Elena Hernándes Ochoa, 71, and many nieces and nephews in Mexico.
Eduardo's legacy will forever live on, not only in the hearts of his family and friends but in the community as we enjoy the imprint of his creativity and beauty he left us.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on May 20, 2020.