Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr., 77Okeechobee - Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr. died November 24, 2020. He was born August 15, 1943 in Hilton, Georgia to William and Margaret (Garrett) McGlamory. A resident of Okeechobee since the mid-1970s, he was a member of His Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble.He is survived by his son, Junior McGlamory (Barbara); daughters, Darlene McGlamory-Murphy (A.J.) and Mollie McGlamory, all of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Gene McGlamory (Betty), of Georgia, and Eddie McGlamory (Linda), of Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews; and adoptive daughter, Melissa Morse, of Okeechobee.Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. December 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Welborn officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.