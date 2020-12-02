1/1
Edward Earl McGlamory
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr., 77
Okeechobee - Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr. died November 24, 2020. He was born August 15, 1943 in Hilton, Georgia to William and Margaret (Garrett) McGlamory. A resident of Okeechobee since the mid-1970s, he was a member of His Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble.
He is survived by his son, Junior McGlamory (Barbara); daughters, Darlene McGlamory-Murphy (A.J.) and Mollie McGlamory, all of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Gene McGlamory (Betty), of Georgia, and Eddie McGlamory (Linda), of Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews; and adoptive daughter, Melissa Morse, of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. December 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Welborn officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
11:00 AM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved