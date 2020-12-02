Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr., 77
Okeechobee - Edward Earl McGlamory, Sr. died November 24, 2020. He was born August 15, 1943 in Hilton, Georgia to William and Margaret (Garrett) McGlamory. A resident of Okeechobee since the mid-1970s, he was a member of His Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Syble.
He is survived by his son, Junior McGlamory (Barbara); daughters, Darlene McGlamory-Murphy (A.J.) and Mollie McGlamory, all of Okeechobee; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Gene McGlamory (Betty), of Georgia, and Eddie McGlamory (Linda), of Oklahoma; numerous nieces and nephews; and adoptive daughter, Melissa Morse, of Okeechobee.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. December 8, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Welborn officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
