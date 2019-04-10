Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Okeechobee - Edward Lee Burns died April 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1949 in Beckwith, W.Va. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. A resident of Okeechobee since Aug. 2018, he was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed fishing with Jimmy and Diana on the boat, buying and selling vehicles, watching football, playing cards, and he loved spending time with his family and his dog.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana Burns, of Okeechobee; daughters, Lisa Burns, of State College, Pa., and Ashley Burns (Brandon), of Okeechobee; son, Stephen Massey (Amy), of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tori and Marshal; brother, Raymond Burns (Grithel); sisters, Betty Martin, Mildred Martin (Benny), Dorothy Haines (Bobby), Becky Griffitts (Irvin), Mable Chernin (Joel), Barbara Gobble (John), and Cindy Jarrell (John); and dear friend, Dewey Adkins, of Beckley, W.Va.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bevis officiating.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at,

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.





Okeechobee - Edward Lee Burns died April 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1949 in Beckwith, W.Va. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. A resident of Okeechobee since Aug. 2018, he was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed fishing with Jimmy and Diana on the boat, buying and selling vehicles, watching football, playing cards, and he loved spending time with his family and his dog.Eddie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana Burns, of Okeechobee; daughters, Lisa Burns, of State College, Pa., and Ashley Burns (Brandon), of Okeechobee; son, Stephen Massey (Amy), of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tori and Marshal; brother, Raymond Burns (Grithel); sisters, Betty Martin, Mildred Martin (Benny), Dorothy Haines (Bobby), Becky Griffitts (Irvin), Mable Chernin (Joel), Barbara Gobble (John), and Cindy Jarrell (John); and dear friend, Dewey Adkins, of Beckley, W.Va.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bevis officiating.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972. Funeral Home Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee

400 North Parrott Avenue

Okeechobee , FL 34972

(863) 763-1994 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapFL Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close