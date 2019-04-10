Okeechobee - Edward Lee Burns died April 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1949 in Beckwith, W.Va. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. A resident of Okeechobee since Aug. 2018, he was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed fishing with Jimmy and Diana on the boat, buying and selling vehicles, watching football, playing cards, and he loved spending time with his family and his dog.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diana Burns, of Okeechobee; daughters, Lisa Burns, of State College, Pa., and Ashley Burns (Brandon), of Okeechobee; son, Stephen Massey (Amy), of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Tori and Marshal; brother, Raymond Burns (Grithel); sisters, Betty Martin, Mildred Martin (Benny), Dorothy Haines (Bobby), Becky Griffitts (Irvin), Mable Chernin (Joel), Barbara Gobble (John), and Cindy Jarrell (John); and dear friend, Dewey Adkins, of Beckley, W.Va.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee FL 34973.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Bevis officiating.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 10, 2019