Edward Lee Haithcock passed away May 31, 2019. He was born March 25, 1964, in Belle Glade.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Sims; maternal grandmother, Helen Rainey; paternal grandmother, Beulah Ervin; brother, Allen "Dude" Haithcock; and aunt, Joyce Ervin.
He is survived by his father, Alexander "Buck" Haithcock of Okeechobee; brother, Donnie Ray Haithcock of Perry; brother, Billy Haithcock of Clewiston; brother, Brad Haithcock of Lyons, Ga.; along with many nieces and nephews, loving friends and relatives to carry on his memory.
The family expresses sincere appreciation for all your prayers, and words of encouragement they have received during this time.
Cremation Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Clewiston.
Published in NewsZapFL on June 12, 2019