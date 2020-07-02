1/1
Edward Neil Teeters
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Neil Teeters entered into Heaven on June 28, 2020. In more recent years, he lived in McCaysville, Ga. and LaBelle, Fla. For the past 2 Â½ years, he has resided at the State Veteranâ€™s Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Ed was born in Portland, Indiana to the late John and Dorothy Teeters on July 14, 1945. Edâ€™s life will forever be cherished in the hearts and memories of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Suzan Teeters of Labelle, Fla.; his four children, Michelle Housley of DeLand, Fla., Brenna Laws (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., David of Cape Coral, Fla., and Paul (Jacqueline) of Livingston, Texas; step sons, Luke Gonser of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Joel Gonser (Tanja) of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; brother, Thomas (Dorit) of Boone, N.C.; brother, Kenneth (Nancy) of Mt. Charleston, Nev.; sister, Vera Sanders of Franklin, N.C.; sister, Marilyn Ally of McCaysville, Ga.; and sister, Virginia Shelton of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, Phillip preceded Ed in death. Ed is also survived by five grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home with a military burial with honors to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edâ€™s name to Midway Baptist Church, POP Box 594, McCaysville, GA 30555.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave messages or condolences to the Teeters family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved