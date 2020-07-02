Edward Neil Teeters entered into Heaven on June 28, 2020. In more recent years, he lived in McCaysville, Ga. and LaBelle, Fla. For the past 2 Â½ years, he has resided at the State Veteranâ€™s Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Ed was born in Portland, Indiana to the late John and Dorothy Teeters on July 14, 1945. Edâ€™s life will forever be cherished in the hearts and memories of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Suzan Teeters of Labelle, Fla.; his four children, Michelle Housley of DeLand, Fla., Brenna Laws (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., David of Cape Coral, Fla., and Paul (Jacqueline) of Livingston, Texas; step sons, Luke Gonser of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Joel Gonser (Tanja) of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; brother, Thomas (Dorit) of Boone, N.C.; brother, Kenneth (Nancy) of Mt. Charleston, Nev.; sister, Vera Sanders of Franklin, N.C.; sister, Marilyn Ally of McCaysville, Ga.; and sister, Virginia Shelton of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, Phillip preceded Ed in death. Ed is also survived by five grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home with a military burial with honors to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edâ€™s name to Midway Baptist Church, POP Box 594, McCaysville, GA 30555.
