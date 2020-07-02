Edward Neil Teeters, 74
Edward Neil Teeters entered into Heaven on June 28, 2020. In more recent years, he lived in McCaysville, Ga. and LaBelle, Fla. For the past 2 ½ years, he has resided at the State Veteran's Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Ed was born in Portland, Indiana to the late John and Dorothy Teeters on July 14, 1945. Ed's life will forever be cherished in the hearts and memories of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Suzan Teeters of Labelle, Fla.; his four children, Michelle Housley of DeLand, Fla., Brenna Laws (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., David of Cape Coral, Fla., and Paul (Jacqueline) of Livingston, Texas; step sons, Luke Gonser of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Joel Gonser (Tanja) of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; brother, Thomas (Dorit) of Boone, N.C.; brother, Kenneth (Nancy) of Mt. Charleston, Nev.; sister, Vera Sanders of Franklin, N.C.; sister, Marilyn Ally of McCaysville, Ga.; and sister, Virginia Shelton of Mansfield, Ohio; brother, Phillip preceded Ed in death. Ed is also survived by five grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home with a military burial with honors to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to Midway Baptist Church, POP Box 594, McCaysville, GA 30555.
