1/1
Edward Paul Chapman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Paul Chapman, 76
Okeechobee - Edward Paul Chapman died November 16, 2020. He was born September 5, 1944 in Cornell, Wisconsin to Eugene Clinton and Lyla Venitta (Moussitte) Chapman.
Edward was a drywall contractor and owned Chapman Drywall. He was a member of the Okeechobee Contractor's Association and enjoyed volunteering his time and money to projects like the Real Life Children's Ranch, Okeechobee County Children's Playground, Skate Park, and Youth Center, and Hospice of Okeechobee Hamrick Home. Ed was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Moose 1753, and the VFW Auxiliary 10539.
Ed loved Karaoke, fishing, volunteering, spending time in northeast Tennessee with his daughter and family, and he loved the outdoors.
Mr. Chapman is survived by his daughter, Lori Chapman-Knapp and son-in-law/caregiver, Michael Knapp, Sr.; grandson and his fiancé, Michael Knapp, Jr. and Holly Keplinger, all of Greenville, Tennessee; granddaughter and her husband, Tammy Knapp-Stanton and Kody Stanton; great grandsons, Maverick and Montgomery Stanton, all of Chuckey, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Glenda Chapman, of Foley, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Jerry Burton, of Greeneville, Tennesee; several nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends; stepchildren, Danny Baker (Kathy), Steven Baker, all of Okeechobee, and Cindy Fenstermaker (Paul), of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lyla Chapman; brothers, Tommy Chapman and Pete Chapman; nephews, Brian Chapman and Jay Burton; and wife of 30 years, Ruth Chapman.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee – Hamrick Home, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake Okeechobee News and SouthCentralLife.com on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved