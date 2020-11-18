Edward Paul Chapman, 76
Okeechobee - Edward Paul Chapman died November 16, 2020. He was born September 5, 1944 in Cornell, Wisconsin to Eugene Clinton and Lyla Venitta (Moussitte) Chapman.
Edward was a drywall contractor and owned Chapman Drywall. He was a member of the Okeechobee Contractor's Association and enjoyed volunteering his time and money to projects like the Real Life Children's Ranch, Okeechobee County Children's Playground, Skate Park, and Youth Center, and Hospice of Okeechobee Hamrick Home. Ed was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Moose 1753, and the VFW Auxiliary 10539.
Ed loved Karaoke, fishing, volunteering, spending time in northeast Tennessee with his daughter and family, and he loved the outdoors.
Mr. Chapman is survived by his daughter, Lori Chapman-Knapp and son-in-law/caregiver, Michael Knapp, Sr.; grandson and his fiancé, Michael Knapp, Jr. and Holly Keplinger, all of Greenville, Tennessee; granddaughter and her husband, Tammy Knapp-Stanton and Kody Stanton; great grandsons, Maverick and Montgomery Stanton, all of Chuckey, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Glenda Chapman, of Foley, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Jerry Burton, of Greeneville, Tennesee; several nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends; stepchildren, Danny Baker (Kathy), Steven Baker, all of Okeechobee, and Cindy Fenstermaker (Paul), of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lyla Chapman; brothers, Tommy Chapman and Pete Chapman; nephews, Brian Chapman and Jay Burton; and wife of 30 years, Ruth Chapman.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee – Hamrick Home, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, Florida 34973.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.