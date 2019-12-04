Okeechobee - Edward Robert Erwin died Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 26, 1947 in Brockton, Mass. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. A resident of Okeechobee over 15 years, he enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Erwin was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Newhouse.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Haynes, of Georgia; niece, Jennifer Haynes, of Maryland; and nephew, Fred Haynes, of Jacksonville.
No services will be held.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 4, 2019