Okeechobee - Edward Vincent Jennings, Jr. died May 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1972 in West Palm Beach to Edward Vincent Jennings, Sr. and Beth Ann (Smart) Jennings. A resident of Okeechobee since 1986, formerly of North Palm Beach, he was a member of the Brighton Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding, watching movies, and most all, he loved spending time with his daughters.
Mr. Jennings was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marge and Vincent Jennings and Helen and George Slack; and aunt, Linda Smart Beckman.
He is survived by his daughters, Taylor Lee Jennings and Lexie Dee Jennings; parents, Edward Jennings, Sr. and Beth (Smart) Jennings; sister, Gretchen Jennings Payne (Derek); aunts, Peggy Border Seay, Cathi Gaines Orahood, Stephanie Smart Six, and Emily Smart Frank (Dennis); several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Christian Wade (Fran) and Kris Barton; and former wife, Jackie Vandiver Jennings.
Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
Published in NewsZapFL on May 31, 2019