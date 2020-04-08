OKEECHOBEE - Edward Vincent Jennings died April 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 22, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to Alva Jennings and Majorie Brown. His years serving in the United States Navy allowed him to become a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America and the American Legion. A resident of Okeechobee for 35 years he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Edward Jennings Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beth Jennings, of Okeechobee, Fla.; daughter, Gretchen Payne (Derek), of Georgia; sisters, Peggy Border-Seay, of Palm Coast, Fla., Cathi Orahood, of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Ashley, Brenden, Christian, Daniel, Taylor, Lexie; great-grandchild, Everly; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Apr. 8, 2020