Okeechobee - Edwin Berle Rucks died March 10, 2020. He was born May 2, 1941 in Homestead, Florida to Hobson and Claudie (Smith) Rucks. A resident of Okeechobee since 1960, he was a member of the Fort Drum Community Church and Okeechobee Masonic Lodge #237. He was a dairy farmer, having opened E&S Dairy in 1960. An avid Alabama fan, he loved watching football. He also enjoyed fishing.
Mr. Rucks was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bethany.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenna Rucks; sons, Glen Chastain and Edwin Rucks, Jr.; daughters, Sabrina Braswell and Bonnie Roehm (Daryl); nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Stanley Rucks (Dea); sister, Wanda Burnham (Aubrey), all of Okeechobee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Hodges officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Fort Drum Community Church, 32415 HWY. 441 N., Okeechobee, FL 34972.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Mar. 13, 2020