Edwin Edward Walpole III

On July 18th, Edwin Edward Walpole III left this life the way he lived it, on his own terms and at full speed. Born in Alabama in 1935 to Edwin E. Walpole, Jr. and Flora Mae Williams, the family soon moved to Florida where they would remain. Edwin would play a critical role in the expansion of the family business founded by his father in 1952. Driven and astute, he was a life-long advocate for the trucking industry and his impact on the industry extends well beyond just his own company. He was a graduate of Murray State. During his lifetime he had memberships with many groups and served on several boards including Seacoast National Bank, Okeechobee Economic Council, the FTA, the ATA, and Murray State Trustee Board. He served as Chairman of the FTA from 2000 to 2001 and was the founder of Big Lake National Bank.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carolyn Michel (Kenneth); and niece, Cindy Raimonda.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mimi; sons, Edwin Edward Walpole IV (Shay), Jay Walpole (Stephanie), Keith Walpole (Paige); daughters, Jill Walpole, Kari Kuhn (Kip); stepsons, Eric Handlon (Dawn), Michael Talbott, Lander Talbott; stepdaughter, Ashley Talbott; grandchildren, Julie Weaver (Joel), Nikki Walpole (Laurie), Ryan Walpole (Ashley), Brad Walpole (Katie), Daniel Walpole (Kathy Jo), Rachel Patterson (Maynard), Bryan Walpole, Mikayla Kuhn; great grandchildren, Alyssa Walpole, Madison Weaver, Bradley Weaver, Jenna Jae Walpole, Ryleigh Walpole, Waylon Walpole, Carson Walpole, Emma Patterson, Buzzy Walpole; nieces, Janet Sanchez, Crystie Klingseisen (Anthony); great nieces and great nephews, Austin Sanchez, Madison Sanchez, Tommy Klingseisen, Grace Klingseisen, Kelly Raimonda; and great great-nephew, Mason Hunt.

He was a man full of life and energy. He put that energy not only into his business but into every aspect of life. His family and friends will remember a person with such great determination. At times, his will seemed capable of bending the world. He was a consummate host and entertainer, he loved bringing people together to celebrate. He was passionate about causes and charities dear to him. He loved his family, his friends, and the communities he was a part of. He greeted friends and strangers alike with a hearty handshake and good humor. He lived his life with a drive that only Death itself could stop and his absence will leave a tremendous void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

At the request of the family, with the current public health situation in mind, a small private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ed's name to the Okeechobee Education Foundation, 700 SW 2nd Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34974.







