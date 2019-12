Lakeport - Elaine Denise McGrory died Dec. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1951 in Goshen, N.Y. to Joseph and Emily (Kolman) Kata. A resident of Lakeport for 31 years, she enjoyed cooking, reading, visiting the beach, and going on cruises. As a Registered Nurse, she took great pride in the care she gave her patients.Mrs. McGrory was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her companion, Bob Greene, of Lakeport; daughter, Shannon Salo (Don), of Lakeport; sister, Karen Dodd (Don), of Middletown, N.Y.; and numerous cousins.Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Maple Grove Baptist Church.Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice.Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.