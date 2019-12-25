Elaine Denise McGrory (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL
34972
(863)-763-1994
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Baptist Church
Obituary
Lakeport - Elaine Denise McGrory died Dec. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1951 in Goshen, N.Y. to Joseph and Emily (Kolman) Kata. A resident of Lakeport for 31 years, she enjoyed cooking, reading, visiting the beach, and going on cruises. As a Registered Nurse, she took great pride in the care she gave her patients.
Mrs. McGrory was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her companion, Bob Greene, of Lakeport; daughter, Shannon Salo (Don), of Lakeport; sister, Karen Dodd (Don), of Middletown, N.Y.; and numerous cousins.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Maple Grove Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice.
Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Dec. 25, 2019
