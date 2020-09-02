Elaine J. Thivierge, 82
Okeechobee - Elaine J. Thivierge died August 13, 2020. She was born June 25, 1938 in Natick, Massachusetts to Howard and Lucille (Prew) Waterman. A resident of Okeechobee for nine years, she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed roller skating, camping, shuffleboard, and bingo.
Mrs. Thivierge is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Thivierge, of Okeechobee; daughters, Janet Langelier, of Bolton, Mass., Marie Thivierge, of Westfield, Mass., Denise Delorey, of Marlboro, Mass., Linda Conway, of Chester, Mass., and Lisa White, of Spencer, Mass.; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and brother, Howard Waterman, of La Quinta, Calif.
Funeral mass was held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.